‘It’s money time’ for Eilat real estate, says mayor

Dozens of significant development plans have reached maturity and are set to dramatically change the southern resort of Eilat in coming years, the city’s mayor told a group of real estate executives last week.“It’s money time for Eilat: The Terminal Park, the coastal strip, renewal projects in the heart of the city, a groundbreaking urban renewal plan, building of new neighborhoods, construction of hotels, the introduction of new commercial chains, the establishment of development centers and more,” Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi said. On the hottest day in Israel’s southern-most city in the past 100 years when temperatures soared to 49 degrees, real estate industry figures arrived for a tour organized by the Eilat Municipality.Nadav Lisovsky, CEO of Gal Emerald Entrepreneurship; Rami Tzarfati, CEO of Rami Tzarfati Baniya; Ivgani Tanzer, VP of Business Development at America Israel; Itzik Henig, CEO of Afgad; Roni Cohen, CEO of Eldar Marketing and others participated in the tour.