The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jared Kushner visit shows importance of accord to Trump’s campaign

Kushner is hoping to use his Middle East trip to build on that momentum and cast Trump in the role of Middle East peacemaker.

By HERB KEINON  
AUGUST 30, 2020 21:24
JARED KUSHNER, senior adviser to the president, listens to US President Donald Trump speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
JARED KUSHNER, senior adviser to the president, listens to US President Donald Trump speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last year.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
A Newsweek cover piece earlier this month on Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and all-purpose adviser who is a key player in the president’s reelection campaign, concluded by saying that “it’s lucky for Kushner that he likes hard challenges. Getting Donald Trump reelected may not be as tough as achieving Mideast peace. But it’s close.”
The two – getting Trump reelected and achieving Middle East peace – came together on Sunday when Kushner led a high level US delegation on a Middle East tour that started in Israel, and will run this week through the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and possibly Oman and Morocco.
The purpose of the trip – which will include the first-ever direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Monday along with a large Israeli delegation – is intended to consolidate the US-brokered Israel-UAE deal, and convince other countries to get on board.
In the last four weeks alone, an article in The Atlantic called Kushner “The Second Most Powerful Man in the White House,” and Newsweek determined that he is “the most influential presidential relative – first ladies aside – since Robert F. Kennedy served as attorney-general for his brother, President John F. Kennedy.”
So for Kushner – whose portfolio of issues extend from defeating COVID-19 to getting Trump reelected – to drop everything to fly to the Middle East to consolidate the “Abraham Accord,” as the Israel–UAE deal has been dubbed, and build on them, shows how important this is to the White House. Because everything comes at the expense of something else: and if Kushner is here, jumping from Middle East capital to Middle East capital, he is not in the US helping to run the Trump campaign, at a time when the campaign is entering a critical stage.
Kushner’s arrival on Sunday coincided with some good polling news for the Trump campaign. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released on Saturday shows that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead in the polls, which for weeks has stood at double digits, was reduced in the aftermath of last week’s Republican National Convention to six points, the smallest margin in two months. At least in this poll.
Kushner is obviously hoping to use his Middle East trip to build on that momentum and cast Trump in the role of Middle East peacemaker.
To that end, one of the delegation’s goals is reportedly to get a number of Arab countries to agree to show up at a signing ceremony in Washington before the November 3 US elections that would be attended by Israeli and UAE leaders. Such a ceremony – sure to be full of pomp and circumstance – would obviously be a boon for Trump’s campaign.
Even though the US elections will center on the COVID-19 crisis and the fraught issues of race relations and law enforcement – with foreign relations pushed far down on the agenda – having the signing of the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in 26 years on the White House lawn just weeks before the elections would help dispel the Democratic claim that Trump is responsible for making the world a more dangerous place.
AND WHILE some might advise Israel not to overdo it, to be wary about being used as a prop in Trump’s reelection campaign and open itself up to criticism that it is trying to get Trump reelected, it is worth noting that there is another country involved in this dance – the UAE – and that there has been little criticism leveled at it for supposedly using this deal to get Trump reelected.
There has been much speculation as to the UAE’s motivation in taking the bold step it did toward normalizing ties with Israel now, including a desire to stave off Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, strengthening the “Camp of Stability” in the region working against Iran and Turkey, and wanting to be able to purchase US F35s that it has so far been unable to buy.
It is also possible that one of the UAE’s considerations is to provide an electoral boost for Trump, with whom it – along with Saudi Arabia – has forged a close relationship.
And why would the UAE like to see a second Trump term in office? Because it has concerns that a Biden presidency might rollback Trump’s tough Iran policies. Biden has said he wants to reenter the Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – a move that, if it would happen, could once against embolden Iran, something that would harm the interests of the UAE and other Gulf countries, as much as it would be bad for Israel.
This fear of Iran is also expected to be among the arguments that Kushner and the US team will use in trying to convince other countries to jump on the normalization bandwagon now: arguing that the time to strengthen the pragmatic camp in the Middle East against Iran is before a possible Biden presidency and a reassessment – and possible realignment – of Washington’s Iran policies.
If these countries do get on the wagon now, Kushner would be making strides toward accomplishing what Newsweek intimated, rightfully, is almost an impossible task: brokering Middle East peace and getting Trump reelected. Considering the time Kushner is spending on the Middle East precisely now – at this critical juncture in the campaign – he apparently believes the two are linked.


Tags UAE Donald Trump Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by