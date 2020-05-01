Jay Leno to host event for United Hatzalah coronavirus fund

The event, a virtual telethon to help United Hatzalah in its fight against the coronavirus, is set to take place on May 3, 8:00 p.m. Israel time (1:00 p.m. EST) and will include American late-night talk show host Jay Leno, Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, Israeli actress Rona Lee Shimon, American actor Adam Kantor, Israeli singer Dudu Aharon and Amar’e Stoudemire, an American-Israeli former NBA star and current Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball player.

The show will a running time of one hour, and will be free for viewers, who will be able to stream the event on United Hatzalah’s YouTube page or the 'Saving Lives Sunday' website. Viewers will also be given information of donating to United Hatzalah.

"Saving Lives Sunday: A Streaming Event Honoring First-Responders and Welcoming Home Eli Beer is a way to bring people together during a time of enforced distance, stress, and uncertainty," said Dov Maisel, United Hatzalah’s Vice President of Operations.

"Our volunteers have been putting themselves and their families at risk every day by responding to all types of medical emergencies as well as undertaking an incredible amount of humanitarian assistance calls since the virus swept across the globe. While we cannot come together in person to say thank you and show our support, we can still come together and show our gratitude through this virtual medium,” Maisel added.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah will also be present and will recall their personal stories of treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. A special tribute will be paid to Founder and President of United Hatzalah Eli Beer, who contracted the coronavirus while in Miami on a fundraising trip. Beer was later in serious condition and placed on a ventilator in an induced coma for nearly 30 days.

"Eli was helped by many people including Dr, Miriam Adelson who gave him her personal jet to fly him back to Israel after his recovery from the disease just last week. He has dedicated his life to saving others and has helped so many people across the globe. Now, more than ever, he deserves our honor and support in his mission," Maisel noted.