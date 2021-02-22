The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

JCT to offer new courses in nursing, pharmacy amid coronavirus

The new majors will be focused on training practitioners to assist with the influx of intensive care patients, and pharmacists to address Israel's shortage at the moment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 14:23
A NURSE WEARS a mask in the Coronavirus Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
A NURSE WEARS a mask in the Coronavirus Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
New academic tracks in internal medicine and pharmacy will be offered by the Jerusalem College of Technology, in an effort to meet Israel's needs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The new majors will be focused on training practitioners to assist with the influx of intensive care patients, and pharmacists to address Israel's shortage at the moment.
The JCT’s MA in Nursing internal medicine track is designed for nurses with a bachelor's degree who currently work in cardiology, infectious diseases, pulmonology, intensive care, and other departments.
The internal medicine program is expected to open up opportunities to be promoted to management, as well as salary increases overall. Students can focus on disciplines such as genetics, pain management, rehabilitation, patient- and family-centered communication, etc.
“Studying internal medicine as part of a master’s degree in nursing provides in-depth clinical knowledge of a wide range of diseases and treatment methods at a high academic level,” said the Dean of JCT’s Faculty of Life and Health Sciences Prof. Freda Ganz.
Patients who arrive at hospitals with coronavirus infections typically have other illnesses as well, and nurses are needed who possess a varied knowledge of internal medicine to take care of ICU patients before their condition rapidly deteriorates.
“Even after the condition of a coronavirus patient stabilizes and the patient is discharged from the hospital, further treatment and rehabilitation is needed offsite,” said Dr. Anat Romem, head of the MA in Nursing at JCT. “Therefore, in-depth knowledge of internal medicine is essential for nurses throughout the community, not only in the hospital setting.”
Meanwhile, the JCT's Pharmacy track is meant to address the needs of one of Israel's fastest growing health professions.
Israel currently has a shortage of around 600 pharmacists, in a deficit that grows daily. Only Hebrew University and Ben-Gurion University currently offer courses in pharmacy licensed by the Health Ministry.
“In the past, we would meet the pharmacist only behind the counter,” explained Dr. Sara Genut, head of JCT’s Pharmacy track. “In recent years, the profession has expanded significantly and has penetrated other realms. In hospitals, pharmacists have become key players in determining the drug treatment of patients. In the pharmaceutical industry, important roles have been set up for pharmacists, both as partners in drug development that will result in drug approval, and as quality controllers and supervisors of drug manufacturing and registration.”
“As a leading academic institution that trains professionals in the field of health, we have identified a significant opportunity to give the national-religious and Haredi populations a pathway towards entering the vital and evolving profession of pharmacy,” Ganz said.


Tags Jerusalem health technology Pharmaceuticals nurse college
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by