The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem academic institution holds conference against sexual assault

While the Eilat incident was extreme, much less offensive instances of sexual violence occur on a regular basis.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 15:48
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In light of the recent gang-rape of a 16-year-old in Eilat, The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) held a virtual conference last week on preventing sexual assault in communities and institutions.

While what happened in Eliat was an extreme example of sexual violence, smaller incidents happen on a regular basis.

Many educators and therapists, who work closely with the emotional, legal and halachic branches of sexual violence, participated in this conference, which presented, among other things, a unique virtual treatment model to correct and stop sexual assault. 
Rabbi Yosef Ziv Rimon, the Head of JCT’s Beit Midrash, presented during the conference a model for treating sexual abuse in institutions and communities. He acknowledged that even if creating a model is a first step to address the plague that represents sexual assault, it is impossible to address all the cultural and situational complexities associated with acts of sexual violence.
Omri Heiman, a therapist associated with the JCT counseling department and a clinical social worker who specializes in treating sexual trauma emphasized that “for meaningful change to occur, we must examine how the system allows for this violence to take place and look at the circumstances of both the abuser and the victim.”
“In cases of sexual violence in a community, you must look at the system as a whole. This way, we can reach more people and enact change in a more comprehensive manner. By working together with the community, educational institutions, and local families, the subject knows that he/she has a circle of support around him/her. This is the only way to ensure long-term protection and treatment,” Heiman added.
“Treating adolescents with a history of abuse is necessary to prevent them from repeating such behaviors and invites them to engage in a dialogue that will help them understand the gravity of their actions,” said Limor Paikin, a clinical criminologist, psychotherapist, and expert in the treatment of trauma and sexual abuse, who presented a program to treat adolescents with abusive sexual behavior tendencies. 
“It is our moral obligation to believe in the capacity for change,” said Rabbi Rimon, adding that, when it comes to the halachic laws, Torah sages taught us to build a morally correct society where the goal isn’t to punish offenders but to rehabilitate them in order to correct problematic behaviors. 


Tags Jerusalem sexual education sexual assault sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by