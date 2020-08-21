The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem businesses struck by economic pandemic: ‘Sales are terrible’

Asher Tavor, 34, is hoping he will not be in the same situation. He told the Post that he is making 40% of what he used to by running a Roladin coffee shop near the Mahane Yehuda market.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 17:43
Windows are shuttered and signs hang that read “for sale” or “to rent.” (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Windows are shuttered and signs hang that read “for sale” or “to rent.”
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Windows are shuttered and signs hang that read “for sale” or “to rent.” The streets of Jerusalem’s city center are less crowded than they used to be, as the coronavirus pandemic has struck the nation’s health and its economy.
A sign outside a closed phone store lets the public know the space is now empty.
“It was rented for nearly 20 years by a very nice man,” the landlord told The Jerusalem Post. “We agreed to allow him to skip rent for three months but it wasn’t enough and he eventually had to close.”

Windows are shuttered and signs hang that read “for sale” or “to rent.”Windows are shuttered and signs hang that read “for sale” or “to rent.”
Asher Tavor, 34, is hoping he will not be in the same situation. He told the Post that he is making 40% of what he used to by running a Roladin coffee shop near the Mahane Yehuda market.
“When the novel coronavirus struck, I lost 85% of my earnings,” he said. “I had 14 workers, and I needed to send them all on unpaid leave and didn’t pay myself a salary for five months. Now I brought back four workers.”
One of them is his brother, 21-year-old David Tavor. 
“The franchise helped me out,” the older brother said, “but the state didn’t. I didn’t get even one shekel beyond the NIS 750 ‘check for every citizen’ grant.”
He had opened his Jerusalem franchise just 18 months ago and could not provide data on his previous annual income to get aid for small businesses, like many others.
“People think of coffee as a basic item, like water, so coffee sales are still ok,” he told the Post. “But all the special offers of coffee plus pastry and food sales are down. People only buy what they need now.” 

Jerusalem businesses struck by economic pandemic: ‘Sales are terrible.’Jerusalem businesses struck by economic pandemic: ‘Sales are terrible.’
He said that before the pandemic, when hungry or homeless people would come in and ask for handouts he would try to help. Now, “I tell them I need help myself. I poured my own savings into the business to keep it afloat; all I want now is to break even.” 
In contrast, Yaakov Elbert, 37, decided to open a new store. He launched Gustel, a high-end chocolate shop in a city not famous for its chocolates.
Elbert and his wife began taking their vacations in Paris after they were married and discovered that they both have a deep interest in the world of fine chocolates.
“After my wife returned to work when her maternity leave ended, I looked for good chocolates to give her and couldn’t find any here,” he told the Post.
He said in some other cities there are fine chocolate shops, but not Jerusalem. So he wanted to start one - even though people today spend less money on luxury items.
“Eventually, COVID-19 will pass and human relations will stay,” he said with hope.
He added that chocolates are “a great way to show love to people who might be at risk or are currently in quarantine.”
At the moment, the family shop, which is named after a great-grandmother, offers excellent lime chocolates, ganache and other delicacies. Children will enjoy the transparent wall which allows patrons to view Elbert as he labors. 
Aviva Gar, 51, owns an Ethiopian spice store called Tzhai Barkai, which she started two years ago.
“Sales are terrible now,” she told the Post. “People are out of work.”
She told about a man who before the pandemic would work a day job and then come by to purchase teff flour, Buna coffee and Injera [bread].
“Now people are poor,” she said. 
Gar said she means to keep the store open until the end of September. But if things don’t pick up, she’ll be forced to close.
“We Israelis pay so much tax,” she said. “Why aren’t we getting more help? I have family in the US, they are also out of work, but they got $1,000.”
 Jerusalem businesses struck by economic pandemic: ‘Sales are terrible.’Jerusalem businesses struck by economic pandemic: ‘Sales are terrible.’
Gar said she hasn’t gotten any support from the government. 
Elazar Refoua, 63, has been selling Judaica to tourists for 40 years. Now, there are no tourists. Instead, he sells challah covers that used to go for NIS 125 for NIS 59.
But Refoua said he did get government support and for that he is very thankful.
“I want to thank the country for giving me this grant,” he told the Post. “Thanks to that money, I was able to buy new merchandise and start again.
“We are not poor,” he continued. “We want to work. And, thank God, Am Yisrael Hai (the people of Israel live on). We have had wars and terror attacks, and business bounced back in 10 days.
“This coronavirus war is the hardest war we have had, and it's been going on for eight months,” he concluded. “But with God’s grace, unity and obeying the law and the Health Ministry’s guidelines, we’ll win this war, too.”


Tags Jerusalem Mahane Yehuda Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by