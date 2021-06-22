The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Chess Club gets new permanent home

The Jerusalem Municipality, along with the help of an anonymous donor, have allowed the club to establish a permanent residence in the Jerusalem German Colony neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 08:54
Israeli chess players take part in a special chess tournament marking Israel's 70th anniversary at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2018. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli chess players take part in a special chess tournament marking Israel's 70th anniversary at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2018.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The Jerusalem Chess Club have found a permanent home in the German Colony of Jerusalem which will enable them to become to largest chess club in the country if they succeed in raising the funds for it.
Since the chess club was established more than fifteen years ago, they didn't have a permanent location until recently when the Jerusalem Municipality gave their approval for the establishment of a permanent space for them to hold their events in.
The Jerusalem Chess Club first opened its doors in the German Colony of Jerusalem and is registered with the Israeli Chess Association, allowing it to participate in national and international competitions. They belong to both local and national leagues, and have over 600 members of all ages.
They encourage coexistence and boast members from all sectors and communities, and their players range from age 4 to age 90.
The club have a range of educational and cultural activities for their chess-loving members, including meetings for the elderly in the mornings, a corner for reading chess booklets in various languages, including English, French and Russian, free games, lunch classes for all ages, and they also host chess camps alongside their professional activities.
Since their founding, members of the club have played in four international competitions, hosted the Israeli Youth Championship final, the Israeli Senior Championship semi-final, and the Maccabiah Chess Games organization. 
The Jerusalem Municipality, along with the help of an anonymous donor, have allowed the club to establish a permanent residence in the Jerusalem German Colony neighborhood, where they first started one and a half decades ago.
However, the place they hope to use is in need of a large renovation and so the club are crowdfunding costs and hope that the public will assist them in meeting their goals.
Israeli chess player Boris Gelfand who holds the rank of international chess-master and has been the no.1 chess player in Israel for over 30 years, has voiced his support for the project and will attend the inauguration of the new building, playing matches against the club members.


Tags jerusalem municipality Culture in Israel chess
