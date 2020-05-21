Jerusalem College of Technology wins $9 m. to build new faculty



The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) was awarded $9 million by the Helmsley Charitable Trust for the construction of a new Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, according to a press release.

The faculty will be established in the new Tal Campus for Women and includes a nursing program, educating 1,000 students per year. The program was awarded the Health Ministry’s National Prize for Excellence.



Expressing hope the new faculty will go a long way towards solving the “unfortunate shortage of nurses in Israel,” Helmsley’s Trustee Sandor Frankel said that they are “committed to supporting quality healthcare in Israel.”



“For the past 50 years, JCT has been woven into the fabric of the city," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, "I’m confident that this grant and their new Tal Campus will only amplify these contributions in the years to come.”



JCT is the first in Israel to offer a nurse practitioner certification, as well as a bachelor of science in bioinformatics.



CT President Prof. Chaim Sukenik said he is "grateful to the Helmsley Trust for their generous gift to our nursing department and to our new Tal Campus for Women.”

