Jerusalem Deputy Mayor heads to Dubai to promote investments

Hassan-Nahoum plans to discuss business opportunities for Israelis and Emiratis, as well as ways to create more jobs for Palestinians in east Jerusalem.

"I believe that there is incredible potential for Jerusalem to be a significant platform for the warm peace we are building with the UAE," Hassan-Nahoum told The Jerusalem Post. "Jerusalem is not only a hub of leading universities and technology but we also share a common value of diversity with the UAE."

The Jerusalem deputy mayor said she believes Arab residents of Jerusalem will have great economic opportunities from peace between Israel and the UAE

"I envision Jerusalem with its Arab speaking population becoming a research and development hub for the Middle East. Jerusalem is a natural bridge between Israel and the Gulf," she said.

