The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem is finally open for business

This Sunday all roads led to Jerusalem, and not because it happened to be Rosh Hodesh Sivan.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MAY 27, 2020 16:55
A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
■ AMONG THE first Jerusalem hotels to reopen for business was the Waldorf Astoria, which flung open its doors just in time for Shavuot. General manager Avner On conceded that it would not be easy to conform to all the guidelines of the Health Ministry, but insisted that, difficult though it might be, the hotel would make every effort in order to maintain the health of both staff and guests.
■ LAST SHABBAT many synagogues in Jerusalem joyfully reopened for services. Congregants in those synagogues that had previously held outdoor services in compliance with Health Ministry regulations were delighted to be inside again, especially in such cases in which the synagogues have air-conditioning. It was a pleasure to be out of the heat and free of flies.
Among those synagogues that did not reopen and will remain closed during Shavuot is the Great Synagogue, whose acting president, Zalli Jaffe, chairman of the board Daniel Palut, together with Shmuel Rosenblum, who is cochairman of the board, sent out a notice to members explaining that the building would remain closed until further notice, because premises the size of the Great Synagogue require preparations far in excess of those of smaller premises. It also requires additional staff to monitor everyone who enters the synagogue to ascertain as far as possible that such congregants are not in the at-risk age group, and that they have none of the symptoms linked to coronavirus.
Although there is a limit to the number of people permitted to congregate for a service, there is always the argument that in a facility the size of the Great Synagogue, there is plenty of room for more people to engage in social distancing. Then again, if an exception is made for one synagogue, there is no reason not to make an exception for another large synagogue.
Also, in the case of the Great Synagogue, the women’s gallery is two floors above the men’s section. Therefore, it could be argued that the same number of women should be permitted to pray as the number of men. Alternately, if no women show up for services, the male surplus could argue to be allowed to pray in the women’s section.
The problem is far too complex, and therefore rather than risk offense and danger to health, it is more advisable to keep the synagogue closed and thereby avoid needless friction.
■ THIS SUNDAY all roads led to Jerusalem, and not because it happened to be Rosh Hodesh Sivan.
The pro- and anti-Netanyahu demonstrators have been much more active and much more visible in recent weeks, congregating near the Prime Minister’s Residence, near his office, opposite the Knesset and, this week, of course, opposite the Jerusalem District Court.
Throughout his political career, Benjamin Netanyahu has been involved in several court cases, but nothing so serious as at the present time. Just as the media misreport the actual address of the residence (which, incidentally, is correctly listed by Wikipedia), they also misreport demonstrations near the residence as being opposite the residence.
There have been no demonstrations opposite the residence since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. The closest anyone came was when members of the family of hijacked soldier Gilad Schalit, chained themselves to the railing at the very end of Balfour Road, on the intersection leading to Aza Street, which is a corner away.
In Rabin’s time, there was a low fence and a swinging gate. Following his assassination, a pergola was erected, the fence was heightened, and a heavy metal door replaced the swinging gate. There are large mirrors and hidden cameras all over the place, and half of Balfour Road and half of Smolenskin Street have been cordoned off and closed to pedestrian traffic other than local residents. Vehicles not belonging to local residents are permitted to pass through, but not always. When residents are expecting guests, deliveries or maintenance personnel, they have to notify the security services.
■  JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion was interviewed by numerous media outlets in honor of Jerusalem Day, and the most common question he was asked was whether he thinks the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry is superfluous, in view of the inordinate size of the government. Lion replied that he would enjoy working with Minister Rafi Peretz, who has a great affection for Jerusalem and many fine achievements to his credit both in civilian life and while serving in the IDF.


Tags Jerusalem synagogue hotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by