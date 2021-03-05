Jerusalem library to be opened as part of city development plan

The library will include thousands of titles available to read and borrow, as well as internet and multimedia access for residents of Jerusalem.

This modernized structure will cover an expanse of 1,200 square meters in the Etz HaChayim building complex, with plenty of corners to sit or work and a section entirely for children and young adults. There will also be an area for light literature and magazines.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion announced that he "welcomes the building of a central city library. Its establishment in a model suitable for the 21st century will contribute to the community and culture of the city."

Kasif Architects has been tasked with the construction of the library and the entire building complex by the Public Buildings Division of the Jerusalem Municipality.

