Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion inaugurates new road in Talpiot

The construction, which is part of the local master plan, was designed and carried out by the Jerusalem Center Development Company Eden; and it is intended to turn the area around Pierre Koenig Street into a vibrant center teeming with commercial and leisure spots from Moshe Bar'am Road in the South to Oranim Junction in the North, an urban strip of about one and a half kilometers in length.



Additionally, once completed, the new light rail (the blue line) will cross the section between HaParsa and Oranim Junction.

Commenting on the event, the mayor said that "the inauguration of the first segment of the road is another step towards transforming Talpiot into a lively urban center, combining commercial and employment opportunities next to leisure and culture spots. The enlargement of the industrial zone is part of the greater plan to develop Jerusalem in an effort to position the city as Israel's business capital."

The project is considered to be the largest of its kind in the Talpiot area. It is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, provide solutions to parking problems and generally facilitate commuting in and out of the area.