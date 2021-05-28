Jerusalem Municipality to preserve Reches Lavan as a national park

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion also informed the Planning and Building Committee that the municipality would not allow construction or development on the slopes near Hadassah-University Medical Center, except for expansions of the hospital.

"This is not just a practical announcement, but a declaration of a policy that preserves Jerusalem and its natural values and places them at the forefront of urban activity," said Lion. "This represents a deep belief that in Jerusalem as a large, growing and expanding city, for its residents and for future generations, the concern for preserving its past and the concern for future generations is reflected and will be reflected in the preservation and protection of nature and the environment."

In a press release, Lion stressed that the developers had gone "above and beyond" to preserve the springs in Reches Lavan, but that the decision to pursue a declaration of the area as a national park had been made because their efforts may not be enough to fully preserve the site

Plans to build thousands of housing units in Reches Lavan have already been approved by the district planning committee. The construction plans have sparked controversy as activists have worked since the plans were announced to block them in order to preserve the natural resources in the area.

