Jerusalem opens support center for businesses affected by virus

The center will provide both on-site and telephone support on a wide range of topics.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 12, 2020 22:40
JERUSALEM AND HERITAGE Minister Ze’ev Elkin (center left) and Mayor Moshe Leon (center right) in Jerusalem yesterday. (photo credit: NOAM ROMANO)
JERUSALEM AND HERITAGE Minister Ze’ev Elkin (center left) and Mayor Moshe Leon (center right) in Jerusalem yesterday.
(photo credit: NOAM ROMANO)
A support center for businesses affected by the corona pandemic opened on Tuesday at the First Station in Jerusalem. The center will provide support for all business owners in the city and was set up as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. The center will be open to the public Sundays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., subject to Ministry of Health guidelines.
The center will provide both on-site and telephone support on a wide range of topics including business licenses, restaurant openings, discounts and rebates on municipal fees, assistance with the municipality and more. In addition, accountants will provide assistance in obtaining benefits and relief from the tax authority. It will also include a center for encouraging entrepreneurship that will provide free business advice and assistance for obtaining state-guaranteed loans.
Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage MK Ze’ev Elkin said, “The corona crisis has caused serious damage to businesses in Jerusalem and severe damage to the city’s economy. The Center will provide city businesses with a listing of their available benefits, and will help them receive rebates, as well as giving them tools to get through the economic crisis. We at the Ministry of Jerusalem will continue to work and assist the city with all the tools at our disposal to overcome the current economic crisis as well. “
Mayor of Jerusalem Mr. Moshe Leon said, “Businesses in Jerusalem are the city’s economic lever and its heartbeat. The past several weeks have been very challenging for all of us, especially for businesses. The center will assist any business owner who will apply to the relevant authorities, in order to facilitate the process. We are here for you!”


