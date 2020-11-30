The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem Post, Khaleej Times team up for first-ever Dubai conference

“We are moving toward an era of progress, prosperity, peace and friendship in the Middle East."

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 21:23
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, the two-largest English-language media organizations in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, announced Monday that they are partnering to present the first in-person joint conference in February 2021 in Dubai.
The announcement comes on the heels of the historic signing off the Abraham Accords earlier this year.
The in-person event will be preceded by a virtual confab on January 13, 2021. 
“This is a new era for Israel, the UAE and the entire Middle East,” said Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz.
“We are moving toward an era of progress, prosperity, peace and friendship in the Middle East,” said Vaman Vassudev Kamat, editor-in-chief of the Khaleej Times.
The virtual event, the UAE-Israel Peace & Prosperity Roundtable, will set the tone for the bilateral relations between the two countries. The half-day conference will bring together government and business leaders around topics ranging from healthcare technology, trade and investment to politics and the stability of the Middle East.
Then, in February, hundreds are expected to attend the live event to discuss the growing importance of the peace accord.
“The summit will help us explore business opportunities and  strengthen people-to-people interactions,” Kamat said.
“Our vision for the UAE-Israel Business Council is to create partnerships between Israeli and Emirati companies to benefit both societies,” said council co-founder and Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. “By bringing together these legacy media organizations from both countries, they have the opportunity to bring the top thought-leaders on the new Middle East to create a conference that will set the stage for the exciting opportunities and developments resulting from the Abraham Accords.”
The Post, Israel's oldest English-language newspaper, has been hosting conferences for the past 10 years. Its Annual Conference in New York has served as one of the foremost platforms for addressing the critical issues facing Israel and the Jewish world.
Khaleej Times, published by Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. LLC,  is the UAE’s first and the country’s longest-running English broadsheet. It is known for providing readers with “unparalleled intelligence and surprising insights in a complicated, confusing world.”


Tags United Arab Emirates conference UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by