Jerusalem Post, Khaleej Times team up for first-ever Dubai conference

The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, the two-largest English-language media organizations in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, announced Monday that they are partnering to present the first in-person joint conference in February 2021 in Dubai.

The announcement comes on the heels of the historic signing off the Abraham Accords earlier this year.

The in-person event will be preceded by a virtual confab on January 13, 2021.

“This is a new era for Israel, the UAE and the entire Middle East,” said Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz.

“We are moving toward an era of progress, prosperity, peace and friendship in the Middle East,” said Vaman Vassudev Kamat, editor-in-chief of the Khaleej Times.

The virtual event, the UAE-Israel Peace & Prosperity Roundtable, will set the tone for the bilateral relations between the two countries. The half-day conference will bring together government and business leaders around topics ranging from healthcare technology, trade and investment to politics and the stability of the Middle East.

Then, in February, hundreds are expected to attend the live event to discuss the growing importance of the peace accord.

