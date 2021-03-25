The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Jerusalem Post' premieres new MUST Column

MUST will be published both in the print edition and on the Jerusalem Post's digital platforms as well as dedicated pages on social networks.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 25, 2021 11:47
Michal Galanti (photo credit: Courtesy)
Michal Galanti
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Jerusalem Post is launching a new and prestigious social and economic networking section, which will appear in both the print edition and its digital platforms.
The new section, entitled, ‘MUST’, which will be written and edited by Michal Galanti, author of the ‘Lounge’ column in Maariv and Walla, will cover social events, influential business figures, philanthropy, art, premieres, launches, unique businesses, and everything readers need to know about them. MUST debuts online today, and in the print edition Friday.
MUST will appear twice a month, in an elegant format and with a prestigious, and inviting graphic design. The concept behind the new section is intended to expose the unique readership of the Jerusalem Post in Israel and abroad to high-level events and initiatives in various areas of business.
MUST will be published both in the print edition and on the Jerusalem Post’s digital platforms as well as dedicated pages on social networks.
Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of the Jerusalem Post, said: “In recent months, we have invested a great deal of thought into creating quality business-social content for our readers around the world. The new MUST brand from the Jerusalem Post will be the place where senior figures in the world of business, philanthropy, art lovers, innovation, and those who want to know about the right people and places will meet."


