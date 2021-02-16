Jerusalem to light up iconic sites as first major tourism project of 2021

Jerusalem announced its first tourism project for 2020, as the world begins to drum up exit strategies to exit from coronavirus lockdowns and reduce restrictions amid the global vaccination campaign.For its latest project, Jerusalem will be illuminating and transforming iconic landmarks into works of art. Until the day when tourists can breeze through the streets of Jerusalem once again, the "Jerusalem - Follow the Lights" interactive experience will be available to viewers at home "as if they were there." Beginning February 21, the light, art, resilience, hope and excitement and feel of the Jerusalem atmosphere of the Follow the Lights project will be available online at its dedicated website. Viewers will even have the opportunity to illuminate greetings to their loved ones across the Cords Bridge and create personalized animations to show of to those Israelis traversing through the cities."Dozens of iconic landmarks will be illuminated and transformed into work of arts, revealing hidden gems and offering new perspectives never seen before, all designed by Gil Teichman, the biggest light and event entrepreneur in Israel," the City of Jerusalem said in a statement. "The Artistic directors of the project are Meirav Eitan and Gaston Saár." "Together with people from around the world who will enjoy the illuminated sites from their homes, visitors that will be in the city will enjoy a tour through a brightly and colorfully illuminated Jerusalem from the comfort of their car, while adhering to all public health regulations."
Sites such as the Israel Museum, the Tower of David, the Knesset, YMCA and other landmarks will be illuminated for this tourism initiative. Livestreams of the broadcast from the Israel Museum and the tower of David will be provided on the Jerusalem Development Authority's social media on Sunday, February 21.