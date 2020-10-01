Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog's mother-in-law passes away

Zvia Afek, the mother of Michal Herzog and the wife of Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog, passed away on Wednesday evening at age 87. Due to lockdown restrictions, the funeral was held within the confines of the family, and the shiva will also be held strictly within the family.Herzog described his mother-in-law as a wonderful woman, a lifelong educator and a great teacher, who was well known in Ramat Hasharon.One of her students was Professor Dan Ariely, the internationally renowned specialist in psychology and behavioral economics, who is famous for his hard hitting TED talks.Born Zvia Berin in Emek Yisrael to a farming family from Afula, she was married for 65 years to retired Palmach officer Shaul Afek, who was born on Kibbutz Ein Harod, and has survived her along with their daughter Michal Herzog and grandsons Noam, Matan and Ro'i, as well as her sister Hannah Kornblum.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });