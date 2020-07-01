The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish Agency Head Isaac Herzog predicts massive Aliyah in next 3-5 years

"Israel is emerging as a place that sets the example, and in a global platform, we are dealing with the challenges of current communities in education, security, and leadership.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 1, 2020 18:52
Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, speaking at the Jerusalem Post’s virtual conference, ‘COVID-19 and the Jews: Challenges and Opportunities,’ predicted that Israel will absorb 250,000 new immigrants within the next 3-5 years. Herzog, who was interviewed by Herb Keinon, senior contributing editor at the Post, suggested that the increase will come because many view Israel’s management of the Corona crisis favorably, are impressed with  its superior healthcare system, are concerned about the rise in antisemitism, and view Israel as a fulfillment of Jewish life. He added that planning for this vast amount of new immigrants will require extensive budgeting and planning on the part of the government. 
HERZOG
He discussed the catastrophic effect that the Corona pandemic has had upon Jewish communities around the world, and the Jewish Agency’s interest-free loan program that was established to help more than 70 communities in need, which distributed close to $10 million. 
 
“Clearly, this is a change of paradigm,” said Herzog, “that reflects reality – the emergence of Israel as the true center of Jewish life. Israel is emerging as a place that sets the example, and in a global platform, we are dealing with the challenges of current communities in education, security, and leadership.”
The Jewish Agency, he added, has gone through different roles and responsibilities during its 90 years of existence, beginning with its role in bringing about statehood, bringing 4 million immigrants to Israel, and focusing on connecting Jews to one another and to the State of Israel. 


