Jewish, Arab actors work together to rebuild theatre burnt in Acre riots

Jewish and Arab producers, actors and directors have gotten together to rebuild theatre offices burnt in rioting in Acre during unrest in Israeli mixed cities, as detailed in a press release on Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, theatre staff turned to the public to raise the money needed to renovate the burnt offices, buy new equipment and return the theatre to full operations. The fire caused extensive damage to archives, computers, sound and lighting equipment and other appliances that were stored in the theatre's offices.

The hope of those taking part in the rebuilding effort is to have the theatre open by the Acre Festival taking place on the holiday of Sukkot.

Since its opening some 36 years ago, both Jewish and Arab artists have participated in events and shows at the Acre Theatre, which has acted as a local community art production.

The theatre was a victim of arson on May 15 amid widespread rioting in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Gaza, as well as violence between Israeli Jews and Palestinians in Jerusalem.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

As a center of cooperation, the theatre has provided different Israeli sectors with music, dance and shows in both Hebrew and Arabic.