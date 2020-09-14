Jewish terrorist gets three life sentences for Duma attack

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Lod District Court on Monday sentenced Amiram Ben-Uliel to multiple life sentences based on his conviction in the terror arson murders of the Palestinian Dawabshe family.The July 2015 attack killed 18-month-old Ali and his parents, Sa’ad and Riham, and destabilized Israeli-Arab relations throughout the region.Ben-Uliel was convicted by the court on May 18, dismissing an unusual, final attempt last week to overturn the verdict based on new evidence.The defense has vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying the district court wrongfully accepted some of Ben Uliel’s confessions given after alleged torture by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).Ben-Uliel’s legal team, led by Asher Ohayon, had asked for leniency, but with a triple murder conviction, it was pessimistic going into Monday’s hearing.In May, judges Ruth Lorch, Tsvi Dotan and Dvora Atar also convicted Ben-Uliel of two separate counts of attempted murder and two other counts of arson, but acquitted him of membership in a terrorist group. He was given 20 additional years for the attempted murder charges.Despite that acquittal, the court also declared that Ben-Uliel had murdered the Palestinians for ideological reasons – something that could lead to a harsher sentence or to preventing lenient treatment at some later date.The court said that even though it disqualified confessions Ben-Uliel gave when the Shin Bet used enhanced interrogation on him, his confessions 36 hours later were given freely and compellingly.Furthermore, the court said it was convinced by Ben-Uliel’s voluntary physical reconstruction of the crime at the scene of the murders.In addition, the court cited Ben-Uliel’s refusal to testify in his own defense.The court wrote that: “The defendant described the scene of the crime in extreme detail in his confessions… which was later clarified to be meticulously accurate… the defendant carried out a reconstruction with great accuracy and which was close to identical to his confessions – something which rebuts the claims” that he was guessing or tipped off in the moment by the Shin Bet investigators.In May, Ohayon responded to a question from The Jerusalem Post about the fact that the Supreme Court has been very accepting of enhanced interrogation confessions during the last three years, saying there was no parallel.He also said Ben-Uliel had been “tortured far worse than any Palestinian.”THE DAWABSHE family responded to the May decision saying it is important for justice to be done so “no one else’s lives will be ruined” and destroyed like the three murdered Dawabshes.Supporters for Ben-Uliel yelled at the court in May: “How can you convict an innocent person?” and had to be silenced by security guards.For months after the murder, the Shin Bet performed a massive manhunt and investigation, but turned up empty-handed.Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen has told the Post that he has fundamentally altered the entire approach toward Jewish terrorism against Palestinians, taking a much harder stance and investing far more resources.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defense minister Moshe Ya’alon made frequent statements about the severity of the incident, and assured regional partners in the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and globally of their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.When the Shin Bet finally apprehended Ben-Uliel, then 21 and the alleged murderer of the Dawabshes – as well as a minor who was accused of conspiring with him regarding the murders – the situation was viewed as so desperate that they used torture/enhanced interrogation to get the defendants to confess.This ushered in a whole new side and saga to the case – because suddenly, enhanced interrogation, administrative detention and other extreme measures were being used not only against Palestinians, as they had been in the past, but also against Jews.Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich and activist Itamar Ben-Gvir have accused the Shin Bet and the prosecution of massive overreaction and injustice in the treatment of Ben-Uliel and the minor.Joint List Party leader Ayman Odeh and other Arab activists have demanded that harsh justice be meted out to Ben-Uliel, if Israel is to avoid accusations that it cracks down harder on Palestinian terrorism than on Jewish terrorism.