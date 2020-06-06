Jews and Arabs to protest against annexation in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Jews and Arabs are expected to protest against “annexation and occupation,” according to a press release. The protest will take place in Rabin Square, named for the assassinated former prime minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin, on Saturday night.The press release also noted that police did not give organizers permission to hold the protest until less than 24 hours before. The organizers claim that while police have expressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, it is an attempt to prevent their protest, despite allowing other socially-distanced protests in Rabin Square.hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road near Rabin Square, protesting new bills advanced by Israel's right-wing coalition.Israel Police began dispersing the crowd blocking the road early Friday morning, with several protesters being taken into custody."After the protesters blocked Ibn Gabirol Street in Tel Aviv and disrupted public order in the area, attacking drivers and throwing bottles and paint toward vehicles, police began clearing the road and carrying out arrests of the attackers," Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit said.The Tel Aviv protesters shouted "I can't breathe" and that they are "being suffocated by the encroaching dictatorship," referencing the racial riots raging across the US.Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.“We call on the public to come in droves and show the Israeli government and the international community that annexation will not pass without strong resistance from the public. Netanyahu and Trump’s plans are a catastrophe for both peoples and for the entire region,” said Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.Over 35 groups have called on Jews and Arabs to attend the demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moving forward with the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century.”“The intention of the authorities to suppress critical anti-occupation voices is another illustration of the shrinking democratic space in Israel under Netanyahu. The protest that worries them the most is one in which Jews and Arabs resist the occupation together,” Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman said.On Thursday,