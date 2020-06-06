The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jews and Arabs to protest against annexation in Tel Aviv

Over 35 groups have called on Jews and Arabs to attend the demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moving forward with the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century.”

By RACHEL WOLF  
JUNE 6, 2020 18:54
Protesters blocking the road at a protest against the expansion of police authority in Tel Aviv (photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
Protesters blocking the road at a protest against the expansion of police authority in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: LEON SVERDLOV)
Thousands of Jews and Arabs are expected to protest against “annexation and occupation,” according to a press release. The protest will take place in Rabin Square, named for the assassinated former prime minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin, on Saturday night.
The press release also noted that police did not give organizers permission to hold the protest until less than 24 hours before. The organizers claim that while police have expressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, it is an attempt to prevent their protest, despite allowing other socially-distanced protests in Rabin Square.
 “We call on the public to come in droves and show the Israeli government and the international community that annexation will not pass without strong resistance from the public. Netanyahu and Trump’s plans are a catastrophe for both peoples and for the entire region,” said Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Over 35 groups have called on Jews and Arabs to attend the demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moving forward with the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century.”
“The intention of the authorities to suppress critical anti-occupation voices is another illustration of the shrinking democratic space in Israel under Netanyahu. The protest that worries them the most is one in which Jews and Arabs resist the occupation together,” Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman said.
On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road near Rabin Square, protesting new bills advanced by Israel's right-wing coalition.
Israel Police began dispersing the crowd blocking the road early Friday morning, with several protesters being taken into custody.
"After the protesters blocked Ibn Gabirol Street in Tel Aviv and disrupted public order in the area, attacking drivers and throwing bottles and paint toward vehicles, police began clearing the road and carrying out arrests of the attackers," Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit said.
The Tel Aviv protesters shouted "I can't breathe" and that they are "being suffocated by the encroaching dictatorship," referencing the racial riots raging across the US.
Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.


Tags Tel Aviv protests riot Annexation Rabin Square
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by