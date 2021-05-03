J'lem Municipality official blackmailed over sexual orientation for years

The affair started two years ago, when several suspects began blackmailing the victim for tens of thousands of shekels, on several occasions, threatening to release photos of sexual nature depicting the victim.

This went on for over two years, reaching more than NIS 2 million.

Following a complaint made a few weeks ago, police launched a covert investigation that resulted in the arrests of three suspects, aged 29, 32 and 45, from Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, suspected of blackmail and money laundering.

They're arrest has been extended several times since.

In a court discussion on Sunday, the Jerusalem District Court limited the scope of the gag order originally placed on the affair, and allowed publishing its details, without disclosing the victim's identity.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}