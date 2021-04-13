Join the celebration! Watch the March of the Living salute to Israel

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The International March of the Living will hold a virtual ‘Salute to Israel’s 73rd Birthday’ online celebration on Thursday, April 15, at 8:00 PM Israel time/1:00 PM EDT. Participants from 25 countries and dozens of communities will participate in the program, which will feature panoramic views of Israel’s natural beauty and a special performance by the Israel Army Choir and Chief Cantor Shai Abramson.“This first-ever virtual celebration for Israel’s Yom Ha’atzmaut has been entirely produced by alumni of March of the Living for the benefit of our global Jewish community and friends of Israel,” said March of the Living President, Phyllis Greenberg Heideman.The broadcast, which was produced in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, will tell the stories of Holocaust survivors who helped establish the State of Israel, including Dr. Yitzhak Arad, former Soviet partisan who fought in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence and later in the 1967 Liberation of Jerusalem; Avraham Carmi, who was taken captive by Jordanian forces during the War of Independence; and Henry Herscovici, one of Israel’s best-known Olympic sportsmen, who survived the 1972 Munich massacre.Immigrants who made Aliyah following their participation in the March of the Living will share their special stories, and March of the Living representatives will join in the celebration with a festive tree planting ceremony.Chair of March of the Living, Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, said that “this year’s broadcast will enable March of the Living alumni, who have taken on the custom to travel to Jerusalem and Latrun each Independence Day, to join with Jewish communities and friends of Israel, and celebrate together.”