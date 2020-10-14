Joint List to vote against UAE-Israel peace deal

"We in principle are in favor of peace and work for true and permanent peace. In our view, the agreement with the United Arab Emirates will actually alienate peace with the Palestinians and perpetuate the occupation and settlements," said Joint List MK Mtanes Shehadeh on Wednesday.

"This agreement gives a reward to the settlement project and to the Right, and rewards Netanyahu's policy. This reward will encourage the Right to deepen the settlements and increase the appetite for more Israeli control and weaken the Palestinian Authority, so we will vote against it tomorrow," added Shehadeh.

"An agreement that perpetuates the occupation is not a peace agreement but a bloody agreement that will bring another war," said Joint List MK Ofer Casif. "The attempt to sweep away the occupation and deny the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination is not a sincere attempt for peace, but a partnership of interests between three regimes that benefit from the fighting."

"An agreement that perpetuates the occupation is not a peace agreement but a bloody agreement that will bring another war," said Joint List MK Ofer Casif. "The attempt to sweep away the occupation and deny the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination is not a sincere attempt for peace, but a partnership of interests between three regimes that benefit from the fighting."

The peace deal will go up for a vote before the Knesset on Thursday and will then need to be reapproved by the cabinet. Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis responded to the decision on Wednesday, saying: "This is exactly what we say: Out spilled the beans. And with them, who will vote tomorrow against a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. They wanted to form a government in Israel. Shame!"

