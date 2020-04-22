The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Joint prayer for world health unites all religions in Jerusalem - live

Anyone can join in prayer remotely as it takes place at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 14:47
First-Ever – LIVE from Jerusalem: Joint global prayer (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE WORLD PRAYER FOR HEALTH INITIATIVE)
First-Ever – LIVE from Jerusalem: Joint global prayer
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE WORLD PRAYER FOR HEALTH INITIATIVE)
In light of the rising antisemitism and racism in various parts of the world, the Chief Rabbis of Israel and religious leaders of all faiths in Israel gather in Jerusalem, in a joint prayer composed especially in light of world health crisis at 3 p.m. Israel time.
 

The joint prayer, composed by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, has been translated in a united form and is carried out by spiritual leaders of all faiths in Israel: the Chief Rabbis of Israel - Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rishon LeZion, Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel and President of the Chief Rabbinate Council, and Rabbi David Lau, Chief Rabbi of Israel and President of the Rabbinical Grand Court, alongside  the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem His Beatitude Theophilos III, the Latin Patriarch His Excellency Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Imam Sheikh Gamal el Ubra, Imam Sheikh Agel Al-Atrash and Druze Spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif.

The joint prayer is an initiative is promoted among the various communities worldwide, in a special collaboration of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, with the World Council of Religious Leaders, and numerous Jewish and non-Jewish organizations. 

The event takes place at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem of the Dan Hotels chain. 
Anyone can join in prayer remotely:
"God of the first and of the last, God of all Creatures, Lord of all generations, He arouses those who sleep and awakens those who slumber, He heals the sick, opens the eyes of the blind and raises those who are bowed down. We come before you with a bowed head, and with bent stature, and plead.  
Hundreds of thousands died, millions have fallen sick. Save, we beseech thee, O Lord. We entreat thee, O Lord, send prosperity!  Send complete recovery to the sick, avert the plague from Your world.  
Please -  God, You who have nourished us in famine and provided us with plenty, You have removed us from pestilence, and freed us from severe and long-lasting disease - Help us. 
Until now, Your mercy has aided us and Your kindness has not abandoned us, therefore we plead and request before You to heal us, Lord and we will be healed, Save us and we will be saved, for You are our glory.  
May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing before you, O Lord, my rock and redeemer. As in the words of Psalm 121 "A song for ascents:  
I turn my eyes to the mountains; from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot give way; Your guardian will not slumber; see, the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps! The Lord is your guardian; the Lord is your protection at your right hand. By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night. The Lord will guard you from all harm; He will guard your life. The Lord will guard your going and coming now and forever." 


