The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi journalist sheds light on Netanyahu slander scandal

The scandal on the episode involved Ariel Roth, one of the prime minister's defense attorneys, who was reportedly recorded conspiring against Netanyahu in a meeting.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 13:26
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Ultra-Orthodox journalist Menachem Geshide spoke out about the political scandal featured on the Uvda (Fact) TV show, in an Israel Hayom op-ed.
The scandal on the episode involved Ariel Roth, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense attorneys, who was reportedly recorded conspiring against Netanyahu in a meeting with a businesswoman – later identified as Orit Greenberg, according to Haaretz – in which they discussed a deal regarding selling kosher meat in Israel. 
Greenberg is the businesswoman who collaborated with Uvda, the goal being to record someone close to Netanyahu's judges speaking and conspiring against him.  
Geshide, who was present at the meeting and is therefore also at the heart of the conflict, set the facts straight from his point of view.
"It is amazing to see how people are quick to judge without letting the defendants express their position," began Geshide. "They were ready to hang Ariel Roth in the town square, here and now. Investigation, suspension from the attorney's office, and what not. Likewise, I also found myself facing false accusations and slander."
Geshide wrote that he took the time to put his thoughts in order before responding to the accusations, and outlined his truth, which he felt did not align with what the episode portrayed.
First, he wrote that Roth "did not conspire or plot any conspiracy against Netanyahu's judges, nor against some of them and/or any of their family members. Unequivocally."
He went on to state that Greenberg, who met with Geshide and Roth for a meeting that supposedly dealt with the option of importing kosher meat to Israel, led the two of them astray. He claimed that "ambiguous words were inserted into Roth's mouth" and in retrospect, it's obvious that "there was much interest in creating the impression that Roth was plotting against judges."
After the fact, Geshide discovered that Greenberg was focused on a specific goal, and the meeting had nothing to do with selling meat at all. Geshide claimed that she "repeatedly spoke about how much she wanted to help Netanyahu, and told them about mutual acquaintances she had with the prime minister" in order to maneuver them into a "media trap in the name of truth and righteousness."
Geshide then delved into the story behind the accusation. Apparently, it had become known that a family member of one of the judges was speaking against the prime minister in random conversations, blaming him for public or government corruption. The journalist reported that rumors have been circulating that there are those who want to record the same family member saying negative things about Netanyahu.
He argued that if someone is recording, they will aim "to entice someone to confess to a crime" that they may not have committed.
Geshide admitted that Roth unfortunately did engage in speaking "nonsense and bragging" – but ultimately, Greenberg was unable to "squeeze a clear confession from him."
Geshide regrets failing in the face of gossip "as a believing Jew." He claims it would have been better to maintain a sense of ambiguity around the situation, but that he could not just stand by "in the face of Roth's bloodshed."
Other than standing by Roth, Geshide has "no intention of continuing to engage in this matter."
He concluded his piece for Israel Hayom by asserting that "the facts are different from what is portrayed in Uvda.
 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu law israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by