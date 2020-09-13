Justice Minister Nissenkorn asks watchdog to review Umm al-Hiran incident



Unlike attacks from the Likud on law enforcement and attempts to connect the issue to the prosecution allegedly mistreating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Nissenkorn said that the review should stay focused on whether the prosecution mistreated the killed Bedouin, Yacoub Abu al-Kaeean



Rozen has criticized the prosecution harshly at times, but generally supports it as a vital institution which tries its best to make a-politicized calls.



The ministry oversight watchdog has unique credibility as the judge who sent former prime minister Ehud Olmert to prison.

This move comes shortly after a failed attempt by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to get the state comptroller to probe the state prosecution in a broader way.

In May 2018, then-state attorney Shai Nitzan decided to close the criminal probes of policeman Erez Levi and of al-Kaeean.

Nitzan said that after reviewing additional evidence from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) neither he nor the agency could determine whether terror motives were involved on the part of the Beduin.

He said that either way the police involved in shooting al-Kaeean had not committed a crime. Whether al-Kaeean had been an innocent or not, he said that the police had reasonably felt in danger by the circumstances - even if what occurred was a tragic misunderstanding.

Nitzan did direct the police to further investigate whether the police involved in killing al-Kaeean should be disciplined, whether they had been properly prepared for the sensitivity of the situation, whether al-Kaeean's medical care had been sufficient and whether there should be consequences for the policemen involved having contradictory accounts.

In February 2018, the Police Investigations Department filed a report regarding the al-Kaeean and Levi cases.

Abu al-Kaeean was killed in disputed circumstances during the January 2017 demolitions and protests.

Initially, the police and many right-wing politicians labeled al-Kaeean a terrorist after the car he was driving ran over and killed border policeman Levi.

But subsequently, PID was called into probe police for possibly illegally shooting al-Kaeean, in which case the Beduin’s vehicle may only have run over Levi after he was shot and possibly already dead, but with the vehicle still in drive.

The February 2018 annual PID report refers to the incident as a tragic one in which two families, Levi and Abu al-Kaeean, both lost loved ones. Also, the report refers to Abu al-Kaeean neutrally as the deceased – all of the references seeming to treat the Bedouin man as innocent.

PID’s probe of the police for shooting Abu al-Kaeean led to fierce tensions with the police even as its initial recommendations to the state prosecution were not to indict any policemen.

Regarding the incident, the report said, “2017 was characterized by a complex struggle in the PID arena. This was manifested by the probe of Umm al-Hiran which started at the start of the year and which the PID was dealing with all year long.”

Further, the report narrates a sub-dispute which blew up publicly between the PID and the police when PID reopened the probe to review a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) document regarding the incident.

When the dispute over the Shin Bet document blew up, the police blasted PID, implying they had tried to bury a document which showed additional terror sides to the dispute and which could have supported the police narrative of the incident being a terror incident.

No explanation has been given to date about how or why the Shin Bet document was not given to PID or why PID had not reviewed it, but the annual report said that the new document did not add any new radical facts to the case which it was not previously aware of.

When Nitzan closed the case, the police praised the prosecution’s decision, while criticizing the PID.

“PID’s findings are similar to the preliminary inquiry that was conducted on the ground by the Israel Police,” a statement said at the time.

“We are sorry that the intelligence-related investigation was stopped when the PID started its inquiry.

“Now, when it's over, the Israel police can complete its investigation into the case, so it can learn it thoroughly - as it should be after a complicated operation.”

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Sunday asked Justice Ministry oversight czar Judge David Rozen to probe a controversial decision by the state prosecution regarding an incident in which a policeman and a Bedouin were both killed during protests surrounding the state's demolition of unrecognized Bedouin residences at Umm al-Hiran in the South in January 2017.