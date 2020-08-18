The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Justice Minister Nissenkorn: Police will no longer probe police

PID will hire more Ethiopians, Arabs, haredim.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 18, 2020 12:11
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn along A-G Avichai Mandelblit, August 18, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn along A-G Avichai Mandelblit, August 18, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn on Tuesday announced that the Police Investigations Department (PID) will no longer employ officials with any connection to the police.
Although the PID has been formally independent from the police and a part of the Justice Ministry since 1992, in practice, many PID employees are "on loan" from the police and often return to serve there after completing a certain term.
Critics say this revolving door between the PID and the police has led the department to be overly lenient when it probes police for misconduct, which in turn has brought the unit under heightened public scrutiny.
Nissenkorn said that any "on loan" employees would need to return to the police within three months, though it was unclear how this would be carried out. For example, no one explained if officials would need to sign a statement that they would never again be employed by the police or if they would simply be fired or transferred.
A major source of criticism of the PID has been its handling of the probe and trial of a policeman for the negligent homicide of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah in June 2019.
The policeman was indicted on February 4, following former state attorney Shai Nitzan's November 2019 decision to indict pending a pre-indictment hearing.
Though Nitzan had also considered both a murder charge early on and closing the case, under recommendation from the PID, he eventually settled on negligent homicide, balancing evidentiary problems with the fact that the policeman did fire negligently and that the shooting did lead to Tekah's death.
Tekah's killing shook the country and led to nationwide protests by the Ethiopian community about dangerous discrimination by police, and racism against them in general.
New allegations were constantly emerging, including that Tekah and some of his friends were chasing the policeman when he fired on them wildly without looking. Other narratives say that Tekah and his friends were pursuing the policeman and that they hit him twice with rocks, but that they were still keeping their distance, were not advancing on him when he fired and did not present a danger warranting anything more than firing in the air at most.
The PID has also been blasted for downplaying complaints against police by Israeli-Arabs and haredim (ultra-Orthodox).
Addressing this last criticism head-on, Nissenkorn said that the investigative department would make special efforts going forward to hire Ethiopians, Arabs and haredim.
Next, the justice minister said that the PID would increase its crackdown on cases of incitement, would prioritize those cases for fast-tracking and would mostly stop closing such cases on the grounds of "a lack of public interest."
Confronting the charge that it drags its feet on charges against police, Nissenkorn also appeared to promise new resources to the unit so that it can move faster in handling cases against police.
The PID is due to present Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit with a plan within 30 days to increase its case management speed.
A new 24-hour telephone line is set to be established to give the public easier access to making complaints to the unit.
Nissenkorn said that there would be an update on all of these reforms within 30 days and that they should all be implemented on the ground no later than the end of 2020.
Mandelblit and PID director Karen Ben-Menachem both expressed support for Nissenkorn's reforms, saying that it was a positive move for PID to improve itself, while keeping criticism professional and not political, so that the goal would be to strengthen the unit.
Previously, Mandelblit had blocked former justice minister Amir Ohana from using a commission to reform the PID, which he had appointed without the attorney-general's input.


Tags Israel Israel Police police Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by