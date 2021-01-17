Justice Ministry unit set to audit non-profits for Holocaust survivors

The unit of the Registrar of Associations in the Corporations Authority is running a nationwide operation to examine and oversee that funds intended for Holocaust survivors reach their intended audience.The operation will allow the unit to check and critique non-profit organizations that support the welfare of Holocaust survivors. The operation will be checking that dozens of organizations that are meant to provide services for Holocaust survivors are acting appropriately. The unit started the operation about a year and a half ago focusing on this specific area of the non-profit sector. This is a unique operation to grant oversight of such a delicate matter that is lose to many Israelis. The unit will implement the expertise of external accounting firms to help run and audit some on the non-profit organizations that they are operating according to their mandate.The unit calls upon the public to reach out via e-mail if they are aware of misuses of funds or any other issues that are of concern at Bikoret-hativa-a@justice.gov.il.Karen Schwartz, a lawyer for the registrar, said that "It is our duty to make sure that these organizations whose purpose is to assist Holocaust survivors are operating in a correct manner that justifies the public's trust."There are approximately 300 organizations that assist with the welfare of Holocaust survivors. Some of theses organization's sole purpose is meant to provide assistance to Holocaust survivors. The purpose of the audit is to ensure that the non-profits who help Holocaust survivors are not only giving the proper aide in alignment with their budget but also to provide tools to help these organizations to operate efficiently and effectively.
