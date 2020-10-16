The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
JVP concludes program to bolster NYC cyber sector with global event

The featured start-ups specialize in multiple cyber disciplines, ranging from malware protection to cryptographic management to anti-phishing software.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 07:35
Erel Margalit, JVP Founder and Chairman (photo credit: JVP)
Erel Margalit, JVP Founder and Chairman
(photo credit: JVP)
Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) held a global event on Thursday as part of their Play CyberNYC program - through which JVP sponsors cyber tech start-ups - to pay tribute to the cohorts and showcase what they have to offer the cybersecurity ecosystem in New York.
The program featured seven start-ups specializing in various cyber disciplines, ranging from malware protection to cryptographic management to anti-phishing software.
The event hosted tech industry leaders, service providers, and subject matter experts who joined JVP and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to bolster the tech sector in New York.
"We are happy to have arrived at this event with seven companies that withstood the test of time and are continuing with us from all over the world, coming together at Margalit Startup City New York’s International Cyber Center," said Founder & Chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City Erel Margalit.
Throughout the CyberNYC program, the seven companies completed a four-month intensive series of workshops, specialist-led lectures and ongoing one-on-one mentoring sessions with JVP, despite the ongoing health crisis.
Margalit added, speaking directly to the cohorts: "This year we faced a pandemic in addition to everything else that works against start-ups; it was a challenge to hold this cohort together. Despite the world having gone crazy, you all continued to do great work and are moving forward building your businesses for your products."
The start-ups themselves represent an international cohort hailing from all over the globe, bringing together cyber-minds from New York, Switzerland, Israel, Argentina, France and Spain to boost the cybersecurity sector in New York.
The cohorts include Akeyless, who specialize in encryption; Crytosense, who work in crytographic misuse management; VU, the developer of identity protections software; OPORA, who provide cyber protection for consumers wary of cyberattack; King and Union, who created an analytics software for security professionals; Cyber 2.0, specializing in malware protection; and Immuniweb, which detects external attacks and dark web exposure for sensitive assets.
"We appreciate the leading enterprises, prominent founders and leaders, service providers, and subject matter experts who joined forces with ourselves and the NYCEDC to support the buildout of the cybersecurity ecosystem in New York City," Margalit concluded.


