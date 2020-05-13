JVP, pharma giant AstraZeneca mentor Israeli health start-ups into market

On Wednesday, nine Israeli health tech start-ups gathered at the Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) offices in Jerusalem to present their products to investors and mentors.Considering healthcare systems across the world are facing an unprecedented pandemic, JVP and British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in February called on start-ups to apply to PlayBeyondBio, a joint platform established with NGO Israel Initiative 2020 to grow internationally disruptive digital health companies. At the end of March, nine start-ups were selected to join the business platform out of hundreds of applicants, which seeks to connect entrepreneurs, investors and potential customers during a six-month program. The partnership is in collaboration with Maccabitech Healthcare Research and Innovation Institute, Morris Kahn, the Sagol Fund, Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Microsoft for Startups.Start-ups were screened according to the proof of value of suggested technologies and the magnitude of the need for the product, the program partners said.The start-ups include remote medical services start-up Biobeat, Flaskdata.io who specializes in drug and vaccine development, the AI-based platform that helps physicians and patients make medical decisions Serenus.AI, Docdok.health the "Netflix of healthcare," TimeStamp which reminds patients when to take their medicine, DiA Imaging analysis which specializes in ultrasounds for pregnant women, IDEA Bio-Medical which works in AI-powered decision-making for cancer cases, Resemetrix who created a wireless system to monitor respiratory health and finally Bio-T who built a cloud-based platform for medical device manufacturers to provide their products remotely.“PlayBeyondBio is a revolution in the development of Israeli digital healthcare start-ups, which have the potential to change the rules of the game,” said Erel Margalit, Founder and Chairman of JVP, adding, “During these early stages of a company’s development, we are bringing together all the relevant pieces in one business development platform – Entrepreneurs, investors, customers and the healthcare system. Israel today has the opportunity to become a global leader in digital healthcare innovation. Israeli entrepreneurs have the ability to lead this revolution.“By combining groundbreaking Israeli technology with the knowledge and expertise of a global pharma giant like AstraZeneca, plus other partners such as Microsoft, the ii2020 National Initiative, Maccabi Healthcare and Israel’s leading hospitals, we are providing the solid infrastructure to build successful companies, with the potential to be the next big thing in digital health.” The selected start-ups will be assigned a team of mentors to assist them define their vision, potential markets and messaging.Experts from UK-headquartered AstraZeneca will guide the start-ups in development, regulation and sales in the healthcare sector. JVP staff will share experience of building global companies and securing investments. Microsoft for Startups will help with employee recruitment, providing access to tools and databases to accomplish such.“For over a decade, AstraZeneca has been operating locally, to provide access to pharmaceuticals and invest in clinical research in Israel. We are proud to launch PlayBeyondBio, a unique program which recognizes Israel as an emerging force in digital health innovation," AstraZeneca Israel CEO Ohad Goldberg said. "AstraZeneca, alongside the program’s strategic partners, will support the development of medical solutions which give the health system better tools to address the needs of patients, not only in this country but across the world.”The program will focus on a wide range of clinical and nonclinical areas of practice to develop breakthrough technologies, including cancer, lung disease, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disease. The strategic partners behind the program will be involved at all stages of the development process, including recruitment and the possibility of commercial agreements during and after the program.Eytan Halon and Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.