Kape acquires Websekenese for $149m.

Webselenese provides a data-driven platform for producing content, which combines an international network of content writers for smart systems, which are engaged in optimizing content. The company's collection of product comparison sites, which offer objective reviews, recommendations, and tips on a broad spectrum of security and privacy tools, gets more than eight million unique visitors each month on its various sites, which are translated into 30 languages.

"The acquisition of Webselenese is the direct result of our M&As strategy, which is aiming for us to become the main player in the global privacy market," Kape CEO Ido Erlichman said.

Webselenese has not raised capital from outside sources, such as venture capital funds, and the two founders, Ran Greenberg and Ariel Hochstadt, are the only shareholders in the company. Webselenese has 29 employees in its offices in Tel Aviv as well as hundreds of freelancers around the world. The two founders and the rest of the employees of the company will continue to manage its operations as part of Kape.

Kape, based in the Isle of Man, is controlled by Israeli businessman Teddy Sagi, and is traded on London's Alternative Investment Market, with a market cap of $600 million.

