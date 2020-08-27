Katz, Gantz allocate NIS 86m. for coronavirus vaccine development

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Defense Minister Benny Gantz today (Thursday) agreed to allocate NIS 86 million to strengthen the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) activities on the coronavirus vaccine. This allocation aims at funding the pilot program scheduled to begin after the High Holy Days. "As part of the tremendous efforts I am making for the benefit of the Israeli economy and due to the enormous importance of returning the economy and life to a healthy and robust routine,” declared Katz. “We agreed today to allocate NIS 86 million to the Institute for Biological Research to advance the coronavirus vaccine. “I will continue to work for the citizens of Israel and the development of the economy and enable the continued work of the Biological Institute so that they can advance in the development of the vaccine," he added.Gantz also said that "The Biological Institute is currently engaged in a life-saving national mission, and it is our duty to provide it with the means to do so.”
חובתנו לאפשר למכון הביולוגי להמשיך ולעסוק במשימה הלאומית להצלת חיים. סיכמתי יחד עם שר האוצר על הקצאת 86 מיליון שקלים עבור חיזוק פעילות המכון הביולוגי לטובת פיתוח לחיסון לקורונה. נמשיך ללוות את התהליך מקרוב ונתמוך בו ביחד עם כל הגורמים בממשלה ובשיתוף פעולה מלא עם משרד הבריאות.— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 27, 2020
