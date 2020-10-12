The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Katz vows two budgets are coming – can he do it?

The government could get around this by deciding to change the law.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 18:24
Foreign Minister Israel Katz attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Israel Katz attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the 2020 budget can be approved on December 23, and that to achieve the goal of presenting the government with a budget for next year, he held a meeting with acting budget director Yogev Gardos and the ministry’s attorney-general Asi Masing.   
The 2021 budget "will give an answer to the need to face the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the need to get the economy marching again," Katz said.
However, such a timetable is extremely unlikely, considering that Basic Law: The Economy instructs the government to present the Knesset with a budget 60 days before the new fiscal year begins. If the 2020 budget will only be presented in December, the government would therefore be in violation of a Basic Law.  
The government could get around this by deciding to change the law. While some Basic Laws can only be changed with 61 MKs voting in favor, Basic Law: The Economy is not one of them: even a relative majority of MKs present would be enough.  
The refusal of both coalition partners, Likud and Blue and White, to get the Knesset legislation committee working on non-coronavirus laws makes such a course of action difficult.   
The government could also argue that the 2020 budget is “fictional,” since it would only be in effect for eight days, The Marker reported on Sunday. It is unclear what such a declaration might mean in practice.   
That same Basic Law also means that, if the government intends to approve a 2021 budget in March, it must be presented to the Knesset in early November.  
Could the Finance Ministry – which saw three of its top people resign in the space of a few months: director-general Keren Turner-Eyal, budget chief Shaul Meridor, and accountant-general Rony Hizkiyahu – step up to such a task?
Gardos has taken up Meridor’s position. Before he left, Meridor claimed that Katz was creating "an atmosphere of terror" in the ministry.  
Masing, who reportedly objected to postponing the 2020 budget, allegedly became an undesirable presence in the ministry for several days afterwards.
When Turner-Eyal asked to bring him back to the discussion table, Katz reportedly lashed out at her.
Could the two men withstand the pressures of a minister whom N12 reported to be following the wishes of the prime minister?  
To make matters even more complicated, the agreement between Likud and Blue and White is symmetrical – for the party to approve whoever will replace Hizkiyahu, Blue and White will demand to be allowed to make a counter-appointment of their own in a ministry they control. Will the coalition partners be able to agree on such a move?  
Israel is currently in the midst of the 100 days of grace period that the government agreed upon to prevent triggering elections. Without a budget, such elections might be unavoidable.


Tags Budget Knesset israel katz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by