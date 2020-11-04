The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Katz VS Katz: Who is to pay for days in COVID-19 quarantine?

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Likud MK Haim Katz lock horns over whom should pay Israelis for days spent at home, the state, employers, or the workers?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 18:22
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel March 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz has been unable, so far, to pass legislation that will place half the cost of keeping Israeli workers in COVID-19 quarantine on the shoulders of the state. To be paid as if they are sick-days, the proposed law would place the other half of the cost on the shoulders of employers. 
Katz was unable to pass the law due to an objection by Likud MK Haim Katz, head of the Knesset Labor Committee, who argued that the state should cover the full cost, not half, for employers who have up until 23 workers, The Marker reported on Wednesday.  
Following the Supreme Court October ruling that days spent in COID-19 induced isolation can’t be written off as sick days, workers have to give up their pay if they can’t work from home and lose income. 
This creates a negative incentive to violate the health regulations, as not all people can afford the loss of two weeks of paycheck. It should also be noted quarantine is also imposed on those who may not be sick at all but simply sat on the same bus as someone who was infected with COVID-19.  
Some employers are willing to shoulder half of the costs while others, such as President of the Business Sector Dobi Amitai, argue the state should cover all the costs. 
The Finance Ministry is concerned with two options, Israelis falsely claiming they need to be under quarantine to essentially get state money for not working and businesses reporting workers are under quarantine, getting state money to pay these workers, and at the same time enjoying their work from home.  
Minister Katz suggested last week that the state would pay more than half the cost for workers employed in small companies which have up to ten workers. It was pointed out that struggling businesses who have, say, 12 workers. might opt to fire two just to be able to get state money. 
Self-employed Israelis, roughly 315 thousand people, aren’t included in this proposal. 
If passed, the proposal would mean the state would pay employers retroactively for days workers were unable to work starting from October 1. Between February to October the private sector paid NIS 4.2 b to workers in quarantine. Had MK Katz not blocked the bill, Israel would be asked to pay NIS 500 m last week.  
More than one million Israelis were sent to quarantine since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out.  


Tags Knesset israel katz economy Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19
