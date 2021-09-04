The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Killed border officer's mother: "I don't believe in army or government"

"We became a bereaved family, not because of war but because of murder."

By MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 00:39
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots (photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
21-year-old St.-Sgt. Bar-el Shmueli from Beer Yaakov, shot by a Palestinian militant during Gaza border riots
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
Nitza Shmueli, the mother of Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmuel, the border policeman that was killed by gunfire from a terrorist at the Gaza border, was interviewed by N12 on Friday night, where she expressed great anger at the government's conduct of the situation. 
"We became a bereaved family, not because of war but because of murder," she said. 
"I do not believe in the army, I do not believe in the government or in anyone," she continued.
"I handed my son over to the country and there was no one to protect him. The officials and the brigadier general told me they didn't know the terrorist was hiding a weapon in his underwear. I couldn't believe it. My son was murdered, not killed."
She added that: "It is important for me to thank all the people of Israel, I wish I could embrace them all." But on the other hand, she says she is also very angry at the Hamas terrorists, the system, and the government: "My son's case connects to politics, if the prime minister sits with Abbas it is the murder of the State of Israel."
Israel Police car carrying the body of Border Police St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli died from his injuries on Monday following gunshot wounds inflicted on his by a Palestinian gunman during Gaza border riots, August 30 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel Police car carrying the body of Border Police St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli died from his injuries on Monday following gunshot wounds inflicted on his by a Palestinian gunman during Gaza border riots, August 30 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Furthermore, Shmueli said that she is also very angry at the Hamas terrorists, the system, and the current Israeli government.
"My son's case connects to politics, if the prime minister sits with Abbas, it would be like the murder of the State of Israel."
Attacking Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Shmueli said: "Bennett sent a letter of condolence yesterday, I tore the two envelopes. I would not want him to come here, it just illustrates to me how much my son was another cardboard cutout that stood on the border of the Gaza Strip."


Tags Border Police IDF Soldiers Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by