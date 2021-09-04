Killed border officer's mother: "I don't believe in army or government"

Nitza Shmueli , the mother of Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmuel, the border policeman that was killed by gunfire from a terrorist at the Gaza border, was interviewed by N12 on Friday night, where she expressed great anger at the government's conduct of the situation.

"We became a bereaved family, not because of war but because of murder," she said.

"I do not believe in the army, I do not believe in the government or in anyone," she continued.

"I handed my son over to the country and there was no one to protect him. The officials and the brigadier general told me they didn't know the terrorist was hiding a weapon in his underwear. I couldn't believe it. My son was murdered, not killed."

She added that: "It is important for me to thank all the people of Israel, I wish I could embrace them all." But on the other hand, she says she is also very angry at the Hamas terrorists, the system, and the government: "My son's case connects to politics, if the prime minister sits with Abbas it is the murder of the State of Israel."

Israel Police car carrying the body of Border Police St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli died from his injuries on Monday following gunshot wounds inflicted on his by a Palestinian gunman during Gaza border riots, August 30 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Attacking Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Shmueli said: "Bennett sent a letter of condolence yesterday, I tore the two envelopes. I would not want him to come here, it just illustrates to me how much my son was another cardboard cutout that stood on the border of the Gaza Strip."