KKL-JNF to set up portable bomb shelters in Israel's southern communities

With the help of Israel's Defense Ministry, Diaspora Jews and Israel supporters, these new and modern bomb shelters, which can hold at least 12 people, will offer residents in the South quick and accessible protection.

"KKL-JNF considers it of paramount importance to help, assist and protect the residents of the Gaza Envelope during these sorts of emergencies, as it is important during calmer days," global chairman Avraham Duvdevani announced.

KKL-JNF Duvdevani explained that this project is part of a national effort to help keep farmers, agricultural workers and residents in Gaza communities and Southern Israel from harm.KKL-JNF donated 160 portable bomb shelters to the southern region in 2014 as well.

