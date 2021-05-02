Klil celebrates 20 years since acquisition by Daboosh

The management and employees of window shutter maker Klil have marked the 20th anniversary of Tzuri Daboosh’s acquisition of the company.Daboosh’s acquisition was fraught with early difficulties until a turnaround in 2004 when Klil became a growing and prosperous company that integrated innovative technologies, and it continues to develop. In 2020, Klil’s gross profit was NIS 114 million, the net profit rate was 31.3% and net profit was NIS 49.3 million.In an exciting event, CEO Fredy Aboukrat, listed the company’s achievements over the years led by Daboosh: integrating an attentive, committed and professional organizational culture and creating technological advances in the field of aluminum and windows. Daboosh also led the expansion and modification of the plant and its productivity. Over the years, the company has registered hundreds of patents and designs.The CEO wished the chairman many continued years of prosperity and success, and noted that these days, Klil is in great growth momentum, which includes the construction of an advanced paint shop and a blinds plant with 4.0 technology.An exciting movie was presented to the chairman, with the company’s employees and managers expressing their feelings about Daboosh and the company, as well as an art work especially prepared by the company’s factory workers.
