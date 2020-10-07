The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Klil to open Roll Profile factory in Karmiel

The factory will specialize in roller shutters, shutters made of foamed polystyrene aluminum and ROLBOX designed roller shutter boxes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 21:07
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Windows manufacturing firm Klil is establishing a factory of its Roll Profile subsidiary in the Klil complex in Karmiel, with an investment of approximately NIS 20 million. 
The factory will specialize in roller shutters, shutters made of foamed polystyrene aluminum and ROLBOX designed roller shutter boxes, with the approval of the Standards Institute.
The Roll Profile plant will cover an area of approximately 6,000 sq.m., and its construction and investment will cost NIS 10m. Another NIS 10m. will go toward the purchase of equipment and automatic production machines for the production of the roller shutters.
Roll Profile’s products will expand the product portfolio that Klil, the largest company in Israel in the field of manufacturing aluminum products, offers customers.
Zuri Dabush, chairman of Klil, notes: “In the new Roll Profile factory in the Klil complex in Karmiel, an automatic system will be installed to create shutter roll boxes with a capacity of about 20,000 units per month.”
Klil employs about 300 people. Despite the coronavirus crisis, Klil Industries recently concluded the second quarter of 2020 with revenues of NIS 77.9m. and a net profit of NIS 11.2m.
Klil’s cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2020 increased to NIS 25.4m., compared with NIS 23.6m. over the corresponding period last year.


Tags construction technology investment
