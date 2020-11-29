The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset approves employer reporting to collect real-time unemployment data

Roughly a million Israelis are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 lockdown policy, with reports about domestic violence and spreading poverty growing at alarming rates.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 12:05
People walk next to closed shops on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on September 24, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People walk next to closed shops on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on September 24, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown
(photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Employers will need to file a monthly online report about the number of employees they keep and their salaries, the Knesset decided when it approved an amendment to the National Insurance Agency (NIA) Law on Sunday.
The amendment arrives on the heels of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s October report warning that lack of precise data concerning the unemployed limits the government’s ability to handle the COVID-19 financial crisis. The amendment will be implemented in April for companies employing more than 180 workers and will be mandatory starting from October.  
Roughly a million Israelis are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 lockdown policy, with reports about domestic violence and spreading poverty growing at alarming rates.
However, the NIA does not receive real-time data about working Israelis and those who are out of work or their respective salaries.  
Who measures Israeli unemployment? The NIA knows how many people asked it for unemployment benefits and so is able to report on that. The Unemployment Service knows how many people contacted it seeking work, and the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) is looking at polls.
This is why these three bodies might offer different figures. For example, last week, the Finance Ministry complained that the CBS reports that more accountants and lawyers were working in June then those sectors confirm.  
The CBS used to ask employers to file full reports on all the people they employ, by name, twice a year. Monthly reports were not so detailed. If workers were placed on unpaid leave, given less shifts, or fired and rehired in the space of six months, the system would “see” them as being employed.
In a press release, the State Comptroller’s Office pointed out that the new step will allow people who are working but earning low wages to get state support with greater ease, which would serve as an incentive for those not working to seek employment. 


Tags Israel Coronavirus unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by