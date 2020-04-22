The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Knesset blocks police from getting addresses without court order

The police portrayed the issue as a narrow program limited to the coronavirus period and in which they only use home addresses for coronavirus-related enforcement.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 22, 2020 15:42
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday surprisingly blocked the police from obtaining special coronavirus-related authority to be given addresses of people in quarantine without a court order in the first major setback for law enforcement during the crisis.
Until Wednesday afternoon, the tone of Chairman Gabi Ashkenazi's committee had seemed to be to tweak coronavirus-related law enforcement bills, but then to endorse them.
Committee member Ayelet Shaked was one of the first to proudly proclaim defeating the bill, saying that going forward the utility of the police checking persons' compliance by visiting their houses was less than the harm to their privacy.
Shaked emphasized that "the goal now is to free up the stranglehold on the market...we need to adapt into a corona-routine and to return to regular life."
Freezing the bill did not end the Shin Bet's remote surveillance program where they can determine big picture trends about how much citizens are observing quarantines based on the location of their cellphones.
On Sunday, Ashkenazi had already given an entirely new take on the issue, arguing that the picture presented by police details that, in practice, they are only visiting around 1% of those in quarantine due to the coronavirus.
The police portrayed the issue as a narrow program limited to the coronavirus period and in which they only use home addresses for coronavirus-related enforcement.
Yet, there had already been concerns about the idea that law enforcement could use coronavirus as a work-around to get addresses of persons for other suspected crimes where they would normally need a court-issued warrant.
These issues were raised on Monday when civil society groups weighed in on the police’s proposed amendment to Israel’s criminal enforcement law which would significantly increase police enforcement powers. 
Discussing the importance of the amendment, Police Ch. Supt. And Technology Director Aya Gorsky told the committee on Sunday that from March 26 to April 18, the police had used technological means to pinpoint the location of 7,228 citizens who were supposed to be quarantined.
She said that the police were checking the location of around 500 persons per day at this point.
Regarding 6,308 citizens who were found to be in quarantine, she said their address and personal information was erased from the system, said Gorsky.
However, regarding the 920 citizens, or 12.7% - who were violating their quarantine based on technologically checking where their cellphone was - the police official said that police have started to follow-up on them with physical checks.
Some citizens were located and issued warnings without a fine if they immediately returned to their quarantine location, she said.
Other citizens were in quarantine, but had decided to change their quarantine location without updating the Health Ministry as required.
Gorsky said that those persons and repeat violators could face fines of even NIS 3,000.
In addition, she said that the police wanted to carry out more tracking and visiting of sick persons who she called “a ticking bomb” – a phrase usually reserved for dangerous terrorists.
Describing a significant challenge, she said that while most sick persons recovered within two weeks, a significant minority could remain sick and contagious for around six weeks.
Gorsky said that out of 3,000 sick persons, the police had visited 200, finding 181 were following quarantine rules and 19, or 9.5%, were violating the rules.
To try to show that the police are more interested in enforcement than in fines, she added that only 254 fines have been issued.


