Knesset creates first-ever parliamentary NFT for President Isaac Herzog

Just before his inauguration on Wednesday, Herzog received a one-of-a-kind NFT with a copy of the original oath signed by his late father, Israel's sixth resident Chaim Herzog.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2021 18:06
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy woth the special NFT created for new President Isaac Herzog. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
The Knesset joined the international trend of creating an NFT – a nonfungible token – for new President Isaac Herzog, in honor of his swearing in on Wednesday.
Special NFTs have been sold recently by CNN and have becoming popular around the world. An NFT of the original World Wide Web code sold for $5.4 million.  
"I am excited to present President Herzog with a special memento of his father that includes the oath he signed 38 years ago," Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said. "It is a great honor for the Knesset to implement one of the world's most innovative technologies in order to preserve such a significant historical document for future generations." 
The Knesset is apparently the first parliament in the world to create an NFT, a sensation that has taken the world of collectibles by storm through blockchain technology. Now, the Knesset is using this technology to lend the President's Residence a copy of the oath of office signed by the late father of the president-elect 38 years ago. 
In the file now published for the first time, President Herzog senior pledged "allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws and to faithfully carry out my duties as President of the State," just as his son is expected to do this afternoon from the speakers' podium in the Knesset Plenary Hall.
Acting on guidance from Knesset Director General Gil Segal, the staff of the Knesset's Technology and Computing Division produced the unique image file using a secure and encrypted mobile device. It will subsequently be lent to staff members of the computer department at the President's Residence. 
This initiative took root about one week ago, when the original oath signed by the late President Chaim Herzog was found in the depths of the Knesset Archives. The Knesset employees were very moved by the historic finding and suggested giving the president-elect an elegant copy of it as a gift just before his inauguration. The innovative idea proposed at the Knesset sought to bring together the past and the present and make history as the first parliament to utilize this technology in lending the President's Residence a copy of the oath of office as an NFT for the entirety of Isaac Herzog's term.
The technology used by the Knesset is a special type of cryptographic protocol, which represents a unique digital asset. Unlike currencies such as Bitcoin and other tokens, an NFT is, by definition, non-fungible and unique. 
In recent months, NFTs have become one of the biggest sensations in the art world; artist Mike Winkelmann recently sold an NFT for a record price of $69.3 million, the third-highest price ever received for the work of a living artist. The sale took place at Christie's auction house, which granted it establishment recognition.
Although the creation of the file cost several hundred shekels, the worldwide success of NFTs could theoretically boost its value to millions of dollars.


Tags Knesset isaac herzog president
