Knesset debates Israel-UAE deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be presenting the UAE-Israel deal to the Knesset plenum on Thursday. Nearly 100 ministers and MKs registered to speak about the deal at the debate, which will be followed by a vote which is expected to pass easily.The Joint List announced on Wednesday that it plans to vote against the deal at the Knesset plenum. “In principle we are in favor of peace and work for true and permanent peace,” said Joint List MK Mtanes Shehadeh on Wednesday. “In our view, the agreement with the United Arab Emirates will actually alienate peace with the Palestinians and perpetuate the occupation and settlements.”MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Ofir Sofer of the right-wing National Union party that is in the Yamona faction decided to vote in favor of the deal.
