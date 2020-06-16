Knesset ends police warrantless house coronavirus checks

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday night ended the police’s special coronavirus-era authority to perform warrantless searches of citizens' homes to check that they are quarantining as required.Simultaneously, it was agreed to extend most of the coronavirus-era emergency powers granted to the state for an additional 45 days, pending ongoing consideration of a new bill to permanently set the balance between civil liberties and coronavirus-related enforcement powers. Due to various technical issues, the 45 day extension was passed as a new law, but a long-term structure for managing coronavirus enforcement and civil liberties will still need to be hammered out down the road.The Health Ministry and the police considered warrantless searches important when the coronavirus wave was peaking in Israel, and the courts were mostly closed down and time was of the essence in catching quarantine-violators.However, as time has worn on, much of the general public has turned against special enforcement powers that go beyond what the police could normally do.Yesh Atid-Telem Chairman MK Meir Cohen said that the opposition “in excellent cooperation with the Committee Chairman Yaakov Asher [UTJ], succeeded in amending the Emergency Regulations in order to guard the public’s health without harming its privacy rights or the right to protest.”The compromise of allowing most emergency powers to continue, while stripping out the special coronavirus-era police warrantless search authority came as the committee agreed to drop that authority from the law, which is expected to eventually be passed.However, despite having reached agreement days ago on stripping that power from the forward-looking bill, there was intense disagreement about stripping that power effective immediately.As of Tuesday night, it was unclear who, besides the police and likely the Health Ministry, dug in to maintain the power, but there was doubt late into Tuesday evening about what would be the outcome.For his part, Asher thanked Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana “who helped to bring about the requested changes” (though most of the coalition MKs were physically absent from Tuesday’s hearings).In addition, the committee temporarily suspended many of the penalties that the state can use against violation of corona-era emergency regulations pending passage of the final new bill.Earlier in June, the committee started to strip away coronavirus-era restrictions on prisoners coming to court hearings and on lawyers visiting detainees in prison.When the government declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic in mid-March, many of the courts were closed and even those judges still holding in-person hearings had strict restrictions on how many people could be in a courtroom at once due to social distancing.The Israel Prisons Service also restricted the public, including lawyers, from entering prisons claiming it was needed to protect prisoners and the public from spreading infection.Prior to that, Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman talked the cabinet out of extending coronavirus-era powers for the Shin Bet to perform surveillance of infected citizens.Once Argaman got the cabinet to back off of continuing those Shin Bet powers, the various Knesset committees started to be more active in stripping out other corona emergency powers which were considered to have infringed on civil liberties.No other democracy had used their intelligence agencies to perform such surveillance, though many have pressed their citizens to voluntarily download an application to their cellphones in order to perform the surveillance.Others had convinced cellphone companies to hand over citizens' data to follow coronavirus trends.Since taking office in May, Nissenkorn has emphasized that any long-term bill must limit emergency powers and protect privacy.Some of the provisions he initially flagged included: The Knesset and the courts will continue to function even during a general nationwide coronavirus emergency; the right to protest is protected; and initially, a coronavirus emergency is supposed to last only 30 days.