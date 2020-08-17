Knesset Finance Committee votes to extend budget deadline

The Knesset Finance Committee decided by an eight to five vote on Monday to advance Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser’s proposal to postpone the deadline to pass a state budget from August 24.In the stormy meeting, the MKs could not decide on a new deadline for passing the budget, so they wrote in the legislation that it would extend the deadline from 100 days after the government's formation to 200, which would be December 3, but a final deadline would be added to the bill before it is brought to its final readings in the committee and in the Knesset plenum. The bill is expected to pass its first reading in the plenum later Monday. If the bill does not pass by the current deadline, November elections would be initiated automatically. Because it involves changing a Basic Law, it would require a special majority of 61 MKs to pass into law.Hauser said his bill would restore calm and enable Israel to deal with the coronavirus without fear of an impending election."Whoever thinks going to elections now would be good for the State of Israel is crazy," Hauser said.Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy heckled Hauser and engaged in an extended shouting match with him. "Who has bothered you and prevented you from passing the budget until now, you losers!" Levy shouted at Hauser.