Knesset hearing on travel rules for Israelis’ relatives set for Tuesday

A special Knesset hearing to discuss restrictions on relatives of Israeli citizens who wish to travel to Israel will take place on Tuesday before the Law and Constitution Committee, the chairman of the committee MK Gilad Kariv announced Sunday.

Kariv had vowed to organize the session earlier this month.

Beginning November 1, a new outline opened the borders all foreign nationals considered protected against the virus by the criteria of the Health Ministry - inoculated twice within the previous six months, vaccinated with a booster and recovered with one shot, or recovered within the past six months provided with an electronic recovery certificate. The system left many first-degree relatives of Israelis who could obtain a permit to visit the country through the Foreign or the Interior ministries before November 1 with no solution to do so.

As Israel is set to close its skies to all non-citizens following the discovery of the new Omicron variant at midnight between Sunday and Monday – preventing anyone who is not a citizen, including permanent residents and immediate family members from entering – the topic became even more urgent.

Founder of NGO Yad L’Olim Dov Lipman, a former MK, shared the story of a mother of two young children who just had a stillbirth and find herself in a situation where her family members cannot come to the country to assist her.

Yad L’Olim – whose mission is to help olim in their new life in Israel, including in navigating corona bureaucracy – has been pushing the authorities to improve and clarify the regulations on the subject since its establishment earlier this year.

During the Sunday session, Lipman also pointed out that visa-student holders were left in limbo without even knowing whether they would be able to enter the country after midnight.

A representative of the Population and Immigration Authority confirmed that everyone who is not a citizen will need to receive authorization from the Governmental Exception Committee on humanitarian grounds.

However, the procedure to apply, criteria to be eligible, or timeline have yet to be clarified.

Kariv described the situation as not acceptable and asked all the relevant ministries to provide answers ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, including the reason why the way that the Exception Committee operates and that travel rules apply are not subjected to parliamentary oversight.