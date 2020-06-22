Knesset holds talk on rise of domestic violence during coronavirus crisis

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the rise of domestic cases filed, in addition to a rise in the murder of women in the recent period. In April, it was reported that due to the coronavirus, there had been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence complaints received by the Labor and Welfare Ministry Hotline 118. By the end of April, 222 complaints had been received.

"Despite the rise in calls to hotlines to 118 and 100 [police] it is the assumption of the Welfare Committee that there are many more that don't call," said Iris Florentine, director-general of the Labor and Welfare Ministry's Division for Personal and Social Services.

The meeting, which discussed the government's implementation of the plan to curb domestic violence, was held in participation with Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor), Committee Chairman MK Haim Katz (Likud). The family of Michal Sela , and Maya Vishniyak, two victims of domestic violence, also took part in the discussion.

"During the recent period we have seen a very dramatic rise in the number of reports and complaints about violence towards women and towards children, and I do not want to know what is happening in the unreported world," said Shmuli.

Speaking on the government's implementation of the plan to curb domestic violence, Shmuli said, "We don't have all the answers yet. We want to provide a more intensive solution also (with regard to) the men – not just more frameworks, but more solutions related to violent men. The activity must be intensified also in the area of enforcement and deterrence." "We've done a lot, but it is not even the tip of the iceberg of what is needed," he added.Speaking on the government's implementation of the plan to curb domestic violence, Shmuli said, "We don't have all the answers yet. We want to provide a more intensive solution also (with regard to) the men – not just more frameworks, but more solutions related to violent men. The activity must be intensified also in the area of enforcement and deterrence."

Lily Ben-Ami, sister of Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death by her husband in October 2019, said during the discussion that "this isn't domestic violence; this is terror in the home."

Ben-Ami spoke out against the government after her sister's murder. She blamed the government for the attack, and slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration for not funding a 2016 National Program to Combat Violence Against Women.

Ariel Vishniyak, father of Maya Vishniyak , who was murdered by her boyfriend on May 16, 2020, said "anyone who has a young daughter at home, has a Maya at home, never dreams that what happened to my daughter will happen to [his daughter].

"It all starts with education at home; distinguishing between good and bad. But the law in Israel must change – the murderer should sit in prison his entire life. It cannot be that he will be able to go free and start a family."

