The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset set to elect MKs to judicial selection committee

Former justice minister Shaked running to upset coalition candidates, but chances slim despite secret ballot

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 14, 2020 19:37
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
The Knesset will vote on Wednesday to select MKs to sit on the influential Judicial Selection Committee, the locus of severe arguments and ideological disputes of recent years.
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was able to wrangle a majority on the committee for more conservative judges who favor judicial restraint, and during her tenure managed for the first time to appoint more conservative than liberal judges with whom the right-wing frequently clashes over decisions striking down Knesset legislation or government decisions.
This time around, the make-up of the panel has come under even greater scrutiny since several positions on the Supreme Court will become vacant over the next three years.
Given that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal cases could well end up in the Supreme Court in several years time should he be convicted and appeal, members of the opposition have frequently said that his influence on the panel in the coming years could end up determining which judges hear his cases.
The committee is comprised of nine members, including two MKs who will be chosen on Wednesday, three Supreme Court judges, two Israel Bar Association representatives, the justice minister, and another government minister set to be Transportation Minister Miri Regev.
The convention in the past has always been to select one MK from the coalition and one from the opposition, although a clause in the Likud – Blue and White coalition agreement determined that the “representative for the opposition” should be coalition MK Blue and White MK Tzvi Hauser, who has right-wing, conservative leanings regarding judicial appointments.
The coalition’s other candidate is Netanyahu loyalist Osnat Mark, while from the opposition Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked and Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar are competing for a spot on the committee despite the fact that the coalition, with a large majority, is seeking to fill both spots.
The vote, scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., is a secret ballot however meaning coalition MKs could rebel, knowing that it would be impossible to discipline them individually.
Shaked is thought to enjoy significant support among Likud MKs, while some Blue and White MKs are also inclined to vote for her.
She will however not enjoy support from the Arab parties or Yesh Atid in the opposition ranks, and it therefore seems unlikely she can muster enough votes to make it onto the panel.
Elharar’s chances are also slim, although she will likely get support from the majority of opposition MKs and possibly some Blue and White MKs who would like to see a more liberal voice on the committee.
The possibility exists for Elharar or Shaked to drop out of the running, which would increase the chances of the remaining candidate.
Despite the likely election of two MKs from the coalition, Blue and White will still yield strong influence over the committee since the justice minister, Avi Nissenkoren, serves as committee chair.
Together with the three Supreme Court judges who sit on the committee, and the two Israel Bar Association representatives who often vote with the judges, it is unlikely that Netanyahu would be able to bulldoze through the committee judges who might be favorable to his criminal cases.
The Knesset will on Wednesday also vote on who will serve on the committee for appointing rabbinical judges.
United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler is expected to be voted onto the committee for the coalition, while Shaked is running for this position as well, along with Merav Michaeli of Labor.
Sources close to Shaked have said that she has got support from both the Likud and Shas for this position and would therefore appear better placed than Michaeli to obtain the spot.
There are however currently no vacant spots on the regional rabbinical courts or Supreme Rabbinical Courts, and there are few expected appointments to be made in the next 18 months, making this committee less relevant for the intermediate future.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Politics court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by