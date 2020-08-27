Knesset starts summer vacation

The Knesset began a 10-day recess on Thursday, even though the parliament barely convened for more than a year over the course of three elections.Knesset speaker Yariv Levin ordered a shut-down of the entire building, which is necessary for the Knesset’s electric systems and air conditioning. The shut-down of the building usually takes place in August when the Knesset is normally in recess. The Knesset members voted to cancel their annual summer recess, because they had met so little over the past 20 months, and because they needed time to legislate the passage of the state budget.After the deadline to pass the state budget was extended on Monday by 120 days, Levin and his deputies will consider initiating a recess during the period of the Jewish holidays that starts with Rosh Hashanah on September 18.A vote on funding for the school year in the Knesset plenum had to be postponed on Wednesday night, because the coalition lacked 61 MKs needed for the allocations. The key legislation had to be postponed by 12 days, because of the shut-down.The NIS 1.75 billion that was due to be allocated included new funding for 6000 teaching assistants, preparing new buildings and classrooms and for purchasing cleaning supplies. The opposition supported the allocations but there were not 61 MKs in the building to pass the funding that was needed for the start of the school year next Tuesday..The shut-down will enable Knesset members who are in isolation due to contact with someone who contracted COVID-19 to complete their quarantine before the next votes in the plenum. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Integration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) tested positive for COVID-19, as did Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan, who contracted the virus from her.Ministers Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White), Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) and Yuval Steinitz (Likud) and MKs Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), David Bitan (Likud) and Tehila Friedman (Blue and White) are quarantined due to contact with Tamano-Shata. Joint List MK Walid Taha is quarantined due to contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19. Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll wrote Levin in May, urging him to cancel all recesses or minimize them as much as possible due to the coronavirus. He complained that this is not the time for the parliament to shut down."In this period, it is important that the Knesset work with full force to oversee the government's decisions and help our citizens," Roll said. "Unfortunately, since I sent the letter, the situation in Israel got worse. We are suffering from a second wave, a budget has not been passed and the important health basket has not been approved."